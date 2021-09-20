Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) had its price objective increased by SVB Leerink from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Innate Pharma’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IPHA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innate Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innate Pharma presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.81.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

Shares of Innate Pharma stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $641.23 million and a PE ratio of -27.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.04. Innate Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $11.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Innate Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Innate Pharma by 993.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 50,980 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.