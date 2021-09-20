Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Announces $0.57 Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.5736 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at $16.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.05. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $138.89 million during the quarter.

INGXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.85.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

