Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) will announce earnings per share of $1.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. Innovative Industrial Properties reported earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.06 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The company had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IIPR shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.13.

In related news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $83,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,484 shares of company stock worth $1,944,507. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,181,000 after acquiring an additional 33,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IIPR traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $233.84. 3,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,114. The company has a quick ratio of 165.60, a current ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.90. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $112.25 and a 1-year high of $253.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.48 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.00%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.