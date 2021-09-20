Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) will announce earnings per share of $1.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. Innovative Industrial Properties reported earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.06 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The company had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IIPR shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.13.

In related news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $83,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,484 shares of company stock worth $1,944,507. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,181,000 after acquiring an additional 33,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IIPR traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $233.84. 3,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,114. The company has a quick ratio of 165.60, a current ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.90. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $112.25 and a 1-year high of $253.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.48 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.00%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

