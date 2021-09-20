Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the August 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Inpex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Inpex stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.15. 33,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Inpex has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $8.10.

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

