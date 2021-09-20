Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the August 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Inpex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Inpex stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.15. 33,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Inpex has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $8.10.

Inpex Company Profile

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

