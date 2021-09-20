Insider Buying: Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Director James G. Morris bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $10,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CFFN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.98. 16,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,432. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.33. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.82 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 56,543 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 87,971.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,825 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 30,790 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter valued at about $2,487,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,770,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $173,996,000 after acquiring an additional 146,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 450.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,906 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 52,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

