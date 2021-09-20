Insider Buying: German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director Acquires $10,111.80 in Stock

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.48 per share, with a total value of $10,111.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

GABC opened at $36.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.68. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.78.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $53.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.33 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 34.59% and a return on equity of 12.64%. As a group, analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in German American Bancorp by 5.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $832,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 69.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 29,965 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 6.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 111,414.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

