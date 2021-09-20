Insider Buying: J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Director Michael Rahamim purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $83,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE:JILL opened at $16.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average of $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $161.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.66. J.Jill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $24.50.
J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $2.33.
About J.Jill
J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.
Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?
Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.