Insider Buying: J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Director Michael Rahamim purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $83,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:JILL opened at $16.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average of $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $161.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.66. J.Jill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $2.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in J.Jill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,923,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in J.Jill by 64.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 172,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in J.Jill by 104.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 68,779 shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new stake in J.Jill in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in J.Jill in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

