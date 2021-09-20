Insider Buying: Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) Insider Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) insider Marion Sears bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,049 ($39.84) per share, for a total transaction of £15,245 ($19,917.69).
KWS traded down GBX 96 ($1.25) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 3,000 ($39.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,377. Keywords Studios plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,018 ($26.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,366 ($43.98). The stock has a market cap of £2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 125.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,933.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,708.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.98.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. This is a positive change from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.58.
Keywords Studios Company Profile
Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.
