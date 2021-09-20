Insider Buying: Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) Insider Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) insider Marion Sears bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,049 ($39.84) per share, for a total transaction of £15,245 ($19,917.69).

KWS traded down GBX 96 ($1.25) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 3,000 ($39.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,377. Keywords Studios plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,018 ($26.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,366 ($43.98). The stock has a market cap of £2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 125.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,933.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,708.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. This is a positive change from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.58.

KWS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,110 ($40.63) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,137.20 ($40.99).

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

