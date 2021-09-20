Insider Buying: Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) Insider Purchases £10,000 in Stock

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) insider Paul Johnson purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

Paul Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Paul Johnson purchased 500,000 shares of Power Metal Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

Shares of LON POW opened at GBX 2.10 ($0.03) on Monday. Power Metal Resources plc has a 52 week low of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 3.49 ($0.05). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.22. The company has a market cap of £26.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50.

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America, Australia, and Africa. It primarily explores for cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, gold, rare earth elements, and platinum group metals. The company holds an interest in four nickel-cobalt exploration licenses in Cameroon; 70% interest in the Kisinka project situated in the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and 30% interest in the Silver Peak project located in British Columbia, as well as owns an interest in projects located in Botswana and Tanzania.

