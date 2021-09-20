Insider Selling: Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Director Francis P. Barton sold 20,000 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $14.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.18. Aemetis, Inc. has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $466.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of -0.16.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMTX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aemetis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 818.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 400,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 357,312 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 1,396.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 45,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 276,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.