Insider Selling: Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Sells $137,600.00 in Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert L. Borden also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Athene alerts:

On Thursday, July 15th, Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of Athene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $128,980.00.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $70.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $71.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Athene by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,506,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,709,000 after acquiring an additional 570,219 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 323,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,805,000 after buying an additional 13,017 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,086,000 after buying an additional 967,202 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,700,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATH shares. Truist Securities cut Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.62.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.