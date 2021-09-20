Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $678,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Randall D. Miles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $574,950.00.

Shares of EXPI stock traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.23. 1,330,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,930. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.62. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 101.93 and a beta of 2.89.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The company had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eXp World currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its stake in eXp World by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 59,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in eXp World by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in eXp World by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,124,000 after acquiring an additional 129,780 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in eXp World by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 58,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 32,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

