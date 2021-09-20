Insider Selling: FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Senior Officer Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$242.98, for a total value of C$485,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$50,369,754.

Shares of FirstService stock traded down C$4.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$238.92. The company had a trading volume of 178,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,416. FirstService Co. has a one year low of C$161.92 and a one year high of C$249.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$234.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of C$10.48 billion and a PE ratio of 74.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FSV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FirstService to C$251.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on FirstService to C$239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on FirstService to C$232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$236.00.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

