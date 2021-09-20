Insider Selling: Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Insider Sells 5,736 Shares of Stock

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) insider Kristen Stants sold 5,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $38,603.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MGTA traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $7.35. 454,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,134. The company has a market capitalization of $430.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.33. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 58.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magenta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

