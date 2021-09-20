Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CEO Sells 22,886 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CEO Pierre Naude sold 22,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,798.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 723,575 shares in the company, valued at $54,405,604.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pierre Naude also recently made the following trade(s):

Get nCino alerts:

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Pierre Naude sold 11,378 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $720,568.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $77.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -148.75 and a beta of 1.88. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $90.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.53.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 15.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 12.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 87.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in nCino by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 5.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.