Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells 7,223 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 7,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.22, for a total value of C$66,592.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,229,411.11.

Lee Russell Curran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Lee Russell Curran sold 25,542 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.07, for a total value of C$206,185.24.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$9.32 on Monday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.65. The firm has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 14.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$140.46 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 1.4000001 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.25 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.25.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

