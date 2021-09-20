Insider Selling: Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH) Director Sells 125,000 Shares of Stock

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH) Director Gaydon Pettit James sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total transaction of C$97,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 359,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$280,559.92.

CVE SYH traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,332. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.44. The stock has a market cap of C$76.06 million and a P/E ratio of -65.45. Skyharbour Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.15 and a 52 week high of C$0.87.

Get Skyharbour Resources alerts:

Separately, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Skyharbour Resources from C$0.53 to C$0.77 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Skyharbour Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyharbour Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.