Insider Selling: Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CRO Sells $68,349.16 in Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 3,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $68,349.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, June 25th, Steven D. Fitz sold 30 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $654.60.

On Monday, June 21st, Steven D. Fitz sold 16,916 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $372,152.00.

Shares of SUMO stock opened at $18.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.58. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.04.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 437.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

SUMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

