Insider Selling: Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) CEO Sells $343,380.00 in Stock

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $343,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $58.35 on Monday. Surmodics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.17 and a 52-week high of $62.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.87 and a 200 day moving average of $55.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.43 million, a PE ratio of 583.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Surmodics had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $23.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.95 million. Equities analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRDX. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Surmodics during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Surmodics during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Surmodics by 22.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Surmodics by 113,725.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Surmodics by 78.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Surmodics from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

About Surmodics

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

