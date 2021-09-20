Insider Selling: Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Director Sells 6,077 Shares of Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $441,797.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,497.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.82. The stock had a trading volume of 744,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,349. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 2.58. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $76.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.84 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 355,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,466,000 after purchasing an additional 23,546 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

