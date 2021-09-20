Insider Selling: The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Insider Sells $684,530.00 in Stock

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $684,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:NAPA opened at $21.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.85. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $24.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter worth about $90,377,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth about $32,401,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth about $29,690,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 22.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,584,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,949,000 after acquiring an additional 291,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth about $24,703,000. 19.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NAPA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. upped their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Duckhorn Portfolio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

