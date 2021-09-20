Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 25,780 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,780 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $24,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,067,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,803 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,796,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,422,000 after purchasing an additional 225,503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,626,000 after purchasing an additional 399,232 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,860,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,188,000 after purchasing an additional 80,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,779,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,365,000 after purchasing an additional 141,615 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.91. The stock had a trading volume of 146,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,716. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $130.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.62.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.