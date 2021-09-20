Insula (ISLA) Price Down 7.7% This Week

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. During the last week, Insula has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. Insula has a total market capitalization of $615,729.03 and $4,049.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insula coin can now be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001473 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.54 or 0.00658936 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000067 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001271 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $513.72 or 0.01189681 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Insula Profile

Insula is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,043,223 coins and its circulating supply is 968,046 coins. Insula’s official website is www.insulainvestments.com . The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Insula

