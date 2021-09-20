Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,400 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the August 15th total of 158,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 352,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter valued at $1,120,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter valued at $6,300,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter valued at $758,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter valued at $4,643,000. Finally, LH Capital Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter valued at $4,200,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTA stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.91. 264,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,826. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.94. Intapp has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intapp will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTA. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Intapp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

