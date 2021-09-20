Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,832 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Intel were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $421,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $4,671,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 108,962 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 15,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

INTC opened at $54.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.59. The stock has a market cap of $220.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

