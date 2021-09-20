InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Societe Generale upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NYSE IHG opened at $64.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.61 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.07. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.08 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IHG. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

