Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.60 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ISP has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €2.80 ($3.29) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.80 ($3.29) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.95 ($3.47) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €2.62 ($3.08).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 12-month high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

