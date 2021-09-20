Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 6.2% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $41,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.39. The company had a trading volume of 47,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,265. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $103.48 and a 52 week high of $157.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.39.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.