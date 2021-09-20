Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $185.84. 30 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,912. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.15. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $123.65 and a 52 week high of $199.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,794,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,189,000 after buying an additional 7,982 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

