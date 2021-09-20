Investors Buy Large Volume of Jabil Call Options (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 5,235 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 658% compared to the typical daily volume of 691 call options.

In other news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $579,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,581 shares of company stock worth $6,358,940 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter valued at $115,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Jabil by 90.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $63.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average of $55.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Jabil announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JBL shares. increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.