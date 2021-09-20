Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Short Interest Update

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the August 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 557,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IINX traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.14. 95,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,230. Ionix Technology has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19.

Ionix Technology Company Profile

Ionix Technology, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent electronic equipment. The Company’s business segments are Smart Energy, Photoelectric Display and Service Contracts. The Smart Energy segment include portable power banks that is intended to be utilized as a power source for electronic devices such as the iphone, ipad, mp3/mp4 players, PSP gaming systems, and cameras.

