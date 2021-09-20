iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $10,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 92.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSG traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.95. 1,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,807. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.08. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $75.94 and a 12-month high of $109.64.

