iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Short Interest Up 26.6% in August

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the August 15th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 332,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.91. 14,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,807. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $75.94 and a 1-year high of $109.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

