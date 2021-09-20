iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Bought by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 347.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 38,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,769,000.

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $112.03 on Monday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.70 and a 52 week high of $116.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.348 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

