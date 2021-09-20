iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,926 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 301.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $246,000.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JKD opened at $221.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.98 and a 200 day moving average of $100.08. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $122.90 and a one year high of $224.94.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.