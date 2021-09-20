iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the August 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,194. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.49. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $100.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.