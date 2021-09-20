IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Short Interest Down 38.4% in August

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the August 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ:IZEA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.95. 984,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,894,611. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2.97. IZEA Worldwide has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.63 million, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 2.70.

In other news, Director Lindsay A. Gardner sold 21,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $57,134.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,781.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.48% of the company’s stock.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.

