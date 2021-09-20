J.Safra Asset Management Corp Sells 412 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 701,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,917,000 after buying an additional 169,997 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,024,000 after buying an additional 74,429 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after buying an additional 13,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 191,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,749,000 after buying an additional 19,952 shares in the last quarter.

IWN stock traded down $2.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,170. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.22 and a 1 year high of $174.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.47 and its 200-day moving average is $162.79.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

