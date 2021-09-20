Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Update

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS JREIF remained flat at $$5,600.00 during trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5,600.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,600.00. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of $4,777.00 and a 1 year high of $5,600.00.

About Japan Real Estate Investment

JRE shall invest in specified assets, primarily consisting of real estate assets and asset related securities which mainly invests in real estate assets with the goals of stable growth in value over a medium-to-long term period.

