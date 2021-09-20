Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock Position Reduced by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,261 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JAZZ. TheStreet cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.14.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $133.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.83 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $751.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $1,960,269.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,806,794.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,388 shares in the company, valued at $52,249,812.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,452 shares of company stock worth $2,540,766 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

