Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.98) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CLDX. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

CLDX stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 3.06. Celldex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average of $34.38.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 766.16%. On average, analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $123,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 179.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,777 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $24,836,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 24.9% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,387,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,788,000 after acquiring an additional 676,172 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 14.2% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,908,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,524,000 after acquiring an additional 486,092 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 90.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after buying an additional 320,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

