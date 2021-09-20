Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LMAT. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.60.

Shares of LMAT opened at $56.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.32. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.68.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 16.51%. Analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 109,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 36,618 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 112,400.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at about $571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

