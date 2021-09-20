Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Zealand Pharma A/S’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zealand Pharma A/S’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.67) EPS.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($6.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($5.90). Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 455.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.59 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

NASDAQ:ZEAL opened at $31.95 on Monday. Zealand Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S by 3,910.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Zealand Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zealand Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

