John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 355.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

JBT opened at $152.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.16. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.74 and a 1-year high of $152.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

In related news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $331,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $39,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,574,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock worth $743,380. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.