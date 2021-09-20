John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.85 Million Investment in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000. PacWest Bancorp accounts for 1.5% of John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $7,483,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 46.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 286,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after acquiring an additional 91,200 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 31.4% in the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 120,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 28,678 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $2,387,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACW traded down $1.77 on Monday, hitting $40.26. 10,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,654. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.60.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $306.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.07 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

