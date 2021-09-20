JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €98.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Daimler currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €91.00 ($107.06).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of ETR DAI opened at €71.36 ($83.95) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70. Daimler has a 12 month low of €43.09 ($50.69) and a 12 month high of €80.41 ($94.60). The firm has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion and a PE ratio of 5.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €72.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €74.21.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.