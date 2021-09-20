JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Barclays (LON:BARC) a GBX 240 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 218 ($2.85) price target on Barclays in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on Barclays in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Barclays from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on Barclays in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on Barclays in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 238.67 ($3.12).

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 182.72 ($2.39) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £30.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.95. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a one year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 178.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 179.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.04%.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

