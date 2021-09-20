JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock.

GXO has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.00.

GXO stock opened at $81.32 on Thursday. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

