JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 440” Price Target for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been assigned a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price target on HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays set a GBX 530 ($6.92) target price on HSBC in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 605 ($7.90) price target on HSBC in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 470.36 ($6.15).

HSBC stock traded down GBX 14.35 ($0.19) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 361.70 ($4.73). 32,883,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,520,211. The stock has a market capitalization of £73.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 396.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 420.81. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04).

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 42,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

