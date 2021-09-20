Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Up 31.3% in August

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,300 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the August 15th total of 90,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.40. 38,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,090. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $14.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.12.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.